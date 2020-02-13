Bonding behind the wheel! David Arquette spends a lot of time driving with his 15-year-old daughter, Coco.

“At this point in her life, I am an elevated chauffeur, so that’s where we spend most of our quality time is just me driving her around somewhere,” the actor, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Voices of Parkland documentary premiere on Wednesday, February 12. “I’ll maybe get a few things out of her, and then it’s onto the phone or something.”

The Virginia native shares his teenage daughter with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, and went on to welcome sons Charlie, 5, and Augustus, 2, with wife Christina McLarty.

When it comes to his parenting style, the professional wrestler thinks that “life is too short to get uptight all the time,” he told Us on Wednesday. “But they also need boundaries, so it’s a balance.”

The See Spot Run star is currently focused on potty-training his youngest, and Augustus recently went to the bathroom “for the first time.” Arquette gushed to Us, “It sounds silly, but … it was a huge party. [A] potty dance. That became, like, the biggest celebration.”

Being a parent has “grounded” the Tripper author, he told Us exclusively in February 2018. “It’s a lot of energy,” Arquette told Us at the time. “It’s a lot of sleepless nights. There are a lot of early mornings. … Christina is an incredible mother. All of it has been a real joy.”

As for McLarty, 38, the former journalist finds motherhood to be “a real taste of human nature and how much patience” she has. However, the Arkansas native gushed to Us that it’s the “greatest” experience of her life.

“It’s like what every parent always says: It’s the most rewarding experience you’ll ever have in your life,” McLarty told Us at the time. “It’s hard as hell. Kids are growing up in a different generation, with iPhones, and internet and presidents, it’s all a mess. I hope I’m able to navigate them through life in a beautiful way.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber