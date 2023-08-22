Courteney Cox is a lot like her Friends character, Monica Gellar.

While giving a tour of her home in a video shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 20, Cox, 59, accidentally unveiled a secret closet — just like Monica did during season 8 of the hit sitcom.

“Oh wait, what’s in here?” Cox’s creative team director, Max Goodrich, said while panning the camera to show a room overflowing with old furniture, bedding, boxes, clothes and more. “Oh my God! Nothing!” Cox screamed before jumping in front of the door, attempting to shield the crowded space. “What’s in there?” Goodrich asked again, adding, “That’s pretty messy.”

Cox, clearly flustered, begged Goodrich to stop filming. “That’s not funny! Seriously, don’t film this. Erase the footage now, OK?” Cox said before grabbing Goodrich’s camera. Cox joked about the unexpected reveal in the caption of the social media post, writing, “Come on … we all have one. #secretcloset #monica.”

Fans have since flooded Cox’s comment section with jokes about Friends.

“THIS IS SO MONICA GELLAR,” one fan wrote as a second commented, “Hehe you’re messy *cues Chandler Bing laugh.*” A third user quipped, “Don’t forget to pick up the credit card Chandler dropped.”Another joked,, “Is Richard in there?” — a nod to Monica’s ophthalmologist ex-boyfriend, portrayed by Tom Selleck.

During season 8 episode 14, Monica’s husband Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) was looking for a place to hide an ugly punch bowl his parents sent him when he noticed a locked door. When Monica refused to show him what’s there, Chandler broke down the door and found a giant mess. Embarrassed, Monica made Chandler promise not to tell their friends and hilariously told her husband not to “mess” up her organized chaos.

In addition to Cox and Perry, 54, Friends also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The series, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, followed the group as they navigated life in New York City.

Aniston, 54 — who portrayed Rachel Green — gushed over the sitcom in the WSJ. Magazine Fall Women’s Fashion issue, which hits newsstands on Saturday, September 2.

“[Friends] taught us everything,” Aniston told the publication after revealing she still wears a pair of red loafers that belonged to Rachel and a floral dress worn by Cox’s Monica.

Aniston previously showed off Monica’s dress in June 2022 while debuting a fresh summer cut. In the snap, Aniston posed alongside her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, in the dainty patterned frock that featured a black lace trim at the bodice. Aniston later posted a screenshot of Cox, 59, in the exact look via her Instagram Story, writing, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” In the image, Cox’s Monica wore the ensemble at the group’s favorite spot, Central Perk.