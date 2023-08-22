Jennifer Aniston Still Wears Shoes From Her ‘Friends’ Wardrobe 

Jennifer Aniston is keeping memories from Friends close to her heart … and in her closet!

The 54-year-old actress revealed in the WSJ. Magazine Fall Women’s Fashion issue, which hits newsstands on Saturday, September 2, that she still wears a pair of red loafers that belonged to her sitcom character, Rachel Green. She also dons a floral dress worn by Courteney Cox’s Monica Gellar.

“[Friends] taught us everything,” Aniston told the publication, gushing over the show’s impact.

Aniston previously showed off Monica’s dress in June 2022 while debuting a fresh summer cut. In the snap, Aniston posed alongside her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, in the dainty patterned frock that featured a black lace trim at the bodice. Aniston later posted a screenshot of Cox, 59, in the exact look via her Instagram Story, writing, “Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” In the image, Cox’s Monica wore the ensemble at the group’s favorite spot, Central Perk.

In addition to Aniston and Cox, the series also starred Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Gellar, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. The show ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and was filled with unforgettable fashion statements and major hair moments.

For years, Aniston’s layered cut, which has been dubbed “The Rachel,” was copied by fans. The trend even saw a resurgence in 2021 among TikTokers (you can try it too with a few hair pins and rollers).

Surprisingly, Aniston didn’t like the look. “I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel,’” she said in a 2015 interview with Glamour. “That was kind of cringey for me. Looking back honestly, even during that time — I couldn’t do it on my own. I needed [my hair stylist] Chris attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.”

Aniston echoed similar sentiments to Allure in 2011. “I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” she told the magazine.

These days, fans can not only recreate The Rachel but can also try their hands at Aniston’s own real-life ‘do thanks to her haircare brand, LolaVie. She launched the label in September 2021, and the name is a sweet nod to a handful of Aniston’s close friends who affectionately call her Lola.

“To Jen, Lola represents confidence, fearlessness and empowerment. She owns who she is, believes in herself and does things her way. She’s confident and sexy. She knows what she wants and goes for it,” the brand revealed in a press release at the time.

The line offers leave-in conditioner, detanglers, hair oil, wet brushes and repair treatments.