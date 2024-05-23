Courteney Cox and her iconic Friends character, Monica Geller, have the same hair issues.

Cox, 59, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 22, to give fans a glimpse of what happens to her hair when it makes contact with the Florida heat. “I love Miami,” Cox said as she stepped onto the balcony of a beachside condo. While her hair initially appeared tamed, her dark strands immediately frizzed out into big curls when she stood outside.

“It’s the humidity!” Cox mouthed, reacting to the transformation, quoting Monica’s famous line from the episode “The One in Barbados Part 1” from season 9 of Friends.

Throughout the episode, which originally aired in 2003, Monica’s hair got bigger and bigger amid the warm island temperatures. Her friends kept making fun of her tresses, prompting her to say, “It’s the humidity!”

This isn’t the first time Cox proved to be just like Monica.

While giving a tour of her home in a video shared via Instagram in August 2023, Cox accidentally unveiled a secret closet — just like Monica did during season 8 of the hit sitcom.

“Oh wait, what’s in here?” Cox’s creative team director, Max Goodrich, said while panning the camera to show a room overflowing with old furniture, bedding, boxes, clothes and more. “Oh, my God! Nothing!” Cox screamed before jumping in front of the door, attempting to shield the crowded space. “What’s in there?” Goodrich asked again, adding, “That’s pretty messy.”

Cox begged Goodrich to stop filming, saying, “That’s not funny! Seriously, don’t film this. Erase the footage now, OK?”

In a 2002 episode of Friends, Monica’s husband, Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), was looking for a place to hide an ugly punch bowl his parents sent him when he noticed a locked door. When Monica refused to show him what’s there, Chandler broke down the door and found a giant mess. Embarrassed, Monica made Chandler promise not to tell their friends and hilariously told her husband not to “mess” up her organized chaos.