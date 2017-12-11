A long time ago (Saturday, December 10,) in a galaxy not so far away (Los Angeles) Daisy Ridley hit the red carpet for the World Premiere of Star Wars: the Last Jedi in a sequined Monse gown that could not have been more appropriate for the occasion: it was glittering and covered in stars.

There are so many epic elements to her strapless frock to break down: first and foremost, it was sequined and the most perfect shade of navy blue — just like the night sky. Secondly, the Monse number also had white sequined stars, which was super apropos for the galactic affair at the cinema. Lastly, the bottom was frayed, for a cool deconstructed element that was screaming for a twirling boomerang moment.

The Murder on the Orient Express actress wore the frock with an edgy, yet feminine moss green smokey eye with the perfect touch of liner in her waterline. Paired with dewy skin and a natural lips, it was the perfect look to stand up to the eye-catching dress without adding too much.

Much like her makeup, Ridley’s hair was also the perfect combination of cool and polished. Celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica created a futuristic undone knotted updo which he accented with sleek silver clips from Sylvain Le Hen. The effect? A look that was modern, cool and oh-so worthy of a starlet.

Ridley wasn’t the only one rocking a sparkly dress and a killer updo to the latest Star Wars flick’s premiere. Co-star Billie Lourd stepped out on the red carpet in a shimmering silver Tom Ford gown and intricate braided updo that was a subtle send-up to her late mother’s iconic hair in the original Star Wars Trilogy. Fellow fashion plate and Star Wars co-star Lupita Nyongo’o also got the memo — she rocked a shimmering teal Halpern Studio cocktail dress for the affair. In other words: the ladies of Star Wars know how to kill it on the red carpet.

