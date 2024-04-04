Your account
Stylish

Dakota Fanning Looks Delicate in Whimsical White Dress at ‘Ripley’ Premiere in Los Angeles 

By
Dakota Fanning. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning looked ethereal at the Ripley premiere in Los Angeles. 

The 30-year-old actress graced the Wednesday, April 3, red carpet in a delicate white gown by Fendi. The dress debuted on the spring/summer couture runway and features an invisible bodice underneath an asymmetrical one-shoulder design that falls into billowing tier fabric.

The pleats glided in different directions as Fanning graced the step-and-repeat and took photos. 

Fanning — who was styled by Samantha McMille — let the dress be the focal point of her look, opting for minimal jewelry. She donned soft glam, including rosy cheeks, and she wore her bright blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ripley is a remake of The Talented Mr. Ripley, which premiered in 1999 and starred Matt Damon (Tom Ripley), Jude Law (Dickie Greenleaf) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Marge Sherwood).

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

In the 2024 iteration — which is a series and not a film — Andrew Scott takes on the role of Tom, a low-rent con artist in New York who is hired to convince a wealthy man’s heir to leave Italy and come home. Fanning portrays Paltrow’s Marge, girlfriend of heir Dickie Greenleaf (now played by Johnny Flynn).  

Fanning gushed about working with Scott, 47, telling ET at the premiere, “We are so lucky that we are friends in real life and got along well. I think we have a very similar way of working and I just couldn’t have asked for a better person to get to work with. And he’s very unlike his character, thank goodness.”

Getty Images(2)

Prior to the Wednesday screening, Fanning opted for white on two other occasions while doing press for the series in the Big Apple. 

On March 26, she looked elegant in a silky wrap dress with metallic sandal heels. Later that day, she stepped back out in a flattering linen design.

