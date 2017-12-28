The weather outside is certainly frightful, but Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith have effectively solved the mystery of how to keep their toes toasty in the winter while still looking chic. The mother-daughter duo stepped out in Aspen over the holidays wearing not one but two styles of retro boots that are poised for a huge comeback in 2018: duck boots and Uggs.

Dakota rocked a pair of black duck boots with black fur lining as she held hands with her mother, effectively making the case that the ‘80s trend is coming back and it will be better than ever. The Fifty Shades of Grey star kept her look modern by pairing her booties with cool-girl separates. Dakota rocked sleek black leggings with a vintage Nirvana sweatshirt, which she topped with a borrowed-from-the-boys carpenter jacket and ultra-glam fur brimmed hat. The effect? The actress looks put together, even though everything she is wearing is uber practical for the frigid temps.

Mama Melanie Griffith on the other hand, reached for the boot of the early aughts: Uggs. The Lolita actress paired her tall shearling lined black boots with black leggings and a cropped black puffer parka that was equal parts tailored (and figure-flattering) and cozy. And of course, no look is truly complete without a pair of graduated tint movie star frames.

Want to get in on these footwear classics like this Hollywood fashion-plate fam? Make sure that the rest of your outfit components add personal flair and polish to your functional footwear choice and you’ll look chic AF as you strut through whatever cold weather may come your way in 2018.

