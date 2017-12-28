New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and if you’re anything like Us, you left your outfit planning (and probably your plans in general) to the last minute. Fear not, there’s still time — and ample inspiration courtesy of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. The ultra-glamorous duo got together for a holiday party at J.Lo’s house in L.A. on Wednesday, December 27 and posted a seriously fierce outfit selfie on Kim’s snapchat showing off their equally glamorous, but different takes on festive style.

Kim Kardashian has been all about streamlined (and often stretchy) pieces this year. Naturally the beauty entrepreneur paired a seamless black bandeau with high-waisted silk drawstring pants for the ultimate figure flattering— and forgiving if you indulged a little too much over the weekend — ensemble. But how did she take it to the “it’s almost a new year” level? She added a vibrant pink fur coat. Let this be a lesson to Us all as we move into 2018: when in doubt, pair a basic outfit with a killer coat and you will be good to go. Need an option? Stylish is obsessed with this faux fur number from Apparis.

Lopez on the other hand did what she does best: she wore a bedazzled two piece that was equal parts show girl and chic glamazon. Jenny from the block’s high-neck crystal embellished top and matching pants, weren’t just the perfect KiraKira+ moment, they also had all of the components of an expertly styled outfit. Firstly, the crystal embellishment of Lopez’s two-piece was in vertical lines, drawing the eye upwards for a lengthening effect. But her top also had striation at her wrists, waist and neck, subtly calling attention to the slimmest parts of her famous physique. See? You can have your fashion cake and eat it too.

This isn’t the first time that Lopez has demonstrated expert fashion know-how when it comes to her holiday styling choices. See how the diva recently made the classic tartan pant festive and fashion-forward for a recent night out.

Our take away? Matter your plans, make sure your New Year’s Eve outfit incorporates a high-waisted separate.

