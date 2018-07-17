Who needs a gym bag? If you’re Dakota Johnson, you up your athleisure wear not with fancy sneakers, but with a luxe and ultra-fabulous Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 Clutch — a slouchy but classic carry-all that’s big enough for all of the essentials — while out and about in NYC on Monday, July 16.

Johnson was first spotted in NYC heading to the gym with her burgundy clutch in tow, wearing a cool-girl take on what to wear to workout: a vintage The Who Farewell Tour shirt, black Lululemon High Times Pants and a pair of Under Armour Speedform Gemini 2 sneakers, capping off the ensemble with a classic pair of shades.

Then, after she finished her workout, the Fifty Shades Freed star emerged from her workout wearing the perfect sexy-meets-sporty-meets-boho outfit for the rest of her day on the town. The common thread between her look: her woven bag from the Classic Italian luxury label. Much like how her vintage tee coordinated with her clutch on the way to the gym, Johnson’s patterned peasant skirt struck a bohemian carefree note with hues that perfectly meshed with her carryall.

To keep her look from seeming overly blousy, Johnson also added a sheer Kiki de Montparnasse black tank (similar here) with a Fleur du Mal Chateau Lace Triangle Bra peeping out underneath for a sultry (yet still cool and weather appropriate vibe). To top off her low-key cool vibe, Johnson also added a pair of fancy Gucci web sneakers and a movie star shades.

Looks like we’ll be ditching our gym bags this summer to get in on Johnson’s effortless and, more importantly, weather-appropriate outfits that are chic, cool and un-fussy.

