There is perhaps no greater sartorial challenge than mastering the art of transitional dressing, but Dakota Johnson just provided a masterclass in making a summer silhouette work for fall at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Women’s Initiative Lunch in London on Monday, October 15. Despite the fact that she was essentially wearing a beach-ready caftan and sandals, the Suspiria star made the ensemble feel perfectly in-season with her autumnal color palette and signature cool girl flair.

Working with her longtime stylist Kate Young, the brunette beauty rocked a chocolate brown drapey Jacquemus dress with Tabitha Simmons block heels. Sure, the plunging, slit-up-the-side ankle-length style could easily feel like a bathing suit coverup for a trip to St Barths, yet Johnson instead channeled her inner Elizabeth Taylor and made the relaxed design seasonless with her beauty look and accessories.

While the strappy shoe design could easily work in the warm-weather months, the dark color, stud detailing and chunky heel gave it a decidedly fall edge. Paired with the rich color of the dress and a merlot pedicure, the footwear felt perfectly on point — as did the smattering of bands on her fingers (a nice alternative to summer’s delicate jewelry trend).

Further upping the ensemble’s transitional appeal? Her warm makeup and glossy tresses. Rather than rock her usual just-bitten lip and rosy flush, the Fifty Shades actress sported a terracotta pout with a satin finish and deeper berry blush.

Last but not least, Johnson’s swapped go-to tousled waves for an ultra-shiny and sleek ‘do. Just last week, her mane man Mark Townsend told our Get Tressed With Us podcast that he was planning to give the star a blunter cut for fall, and the bombshell result — complete with those choppy brow-grazing bangs — was the perfect update for the change of season.

On the fall-winter 2018 Jacquemus runway, Johnson’s dress was styled with statement earrings, lace-up pumpkin-colored heels and a scarlet top-handle bag, which is yet another way to extend the life of the super chic style. Consider that before sending your summer wardrobe to storage!

