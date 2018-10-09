We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hair guru Mark Townsend (the mane man behind Dakota Johnson and the Olsen sisters — all three of them — to name a few) to talk about his red carpet styling secrets. Oh, and he also spilled that he is gearing up to give Johnson a super on-trend cut for fall.

Considering Townsend is the pro who crafted those glorious revenge bangs on Reese Witherspoon just hours before the 2007 Golden Globes when she stunned in that canary yellow Nina Ricci cocktail dress after her split from Ryan Phillippe, the mane man has nerves of steel when it comes to getting his famous faces red carpet-ready. Need further proof? He recently styled a super sexy ponytail for Johnson’s Bad Times At The El Royale NYC premiere in less than seven minutes. Consider Us impressed.

Speaking of Johnson, the Fifty Shades star is known for her luscious, glossy tresses that always seem to fall just so. While Townsend credits Dove mousse and dry shampoo (the Olsen twins are also obsessed) for keeping the actress’ waves and bangs on point, he did dish that he is gearing up to cut her locks just in time for her Suspiria global press tour.

Townsend shared that, in addition to hair that is super healthy and shiny, blunt cuts are going to be big for fall. This weekend, he’s planning to give Johnson’s mane for a starker shape, but — don’t fret — her killer fringe and enviable length won’t be changing too much. He’s just going to be cutting enough to eliminate some of her layers. It’s a simple switch that provides a chic update without a drastic change.

For more of the week’s hair news — including Townsend’s tips for the keeping bangs looking fresh and fab — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

