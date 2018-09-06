Ciao, bella! Dakota Johnson was living la dolce vita this week in Italy for the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The brunette beauty is starring alongside Tilda Swinton and Chloe Grace Moretz in the Luca Guadagnino-directed dance thriller (yes, that’s now a genre) Suspiria that premiered at the annual cinematic fete, and when she wasn’t ravishing in crimson Dior on the red carpet, the Fifty Shades star was rocking some serious boss-lady street style right down to her glossy waves. As luck would have it, her mane man Mark Townsend just shared a step-by-step guide to the sexy ‘do on Instagram.

Johnson looked impossibly chic stepping off a gondola (how these ladies never so much as teeter on their stilettos despite coming off a boat is a true marvel) on Saturday, September 2, in a plaid Ganni suit, silk camisole, blue suede mules and cat eye frames. While the two-piece look could feel corporate, makeup artist Kate Lee gave the actress her signature rosy glow, while Townsend added some edge courtesy of cascading waves.

To tend to Johnson’s chest-grazing tresses, the hair pro first prepped her damp locks with the Dove Smooth and Shine Heat Protection Spray. He then dried the hair with the professional Dyson Supersonic dryer (not to worry there is a game-changing version for Us mere mortals, too!) using medium heat and the smoothing nozzle for that blinding shine, while a Spornette round brush helped to add body.

Once dry, it was all about the wave. Townsend wrapped three-inch sections of hair around the Harry Josh Pro Tools ceramic curling iron for those bombshell-worthy bends. To give the glossy tresses a more undone feel, he left Johnson’s piecey bangs as is and added a bit of Dove Dry Shampoo at the roots for grit.

Finally, a spritz of the Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray at the mid-lengths and ends gave a bit of salt air-inspired texture for a finish that was anything but fussy.

