Clear your schedule and alert your loins — Fifty Shades Freed has hit theaters. And just as it did in the two movies before it, Dakota Johnson’s makeup steals the show. Want the juicy details? Oh, we know you do. And we have the scoop from makeup artist Evelyne Noraz. For this go ‘round, the pro decided to create more sophisticated looks with nude lipstick and light foundation, allowing the true star of the film to be Anastasia’s absurdly perfect skin (well, after Jamie Dornan’s abs, of course). Read on for enlightenment.

Us: The character has grown so much since the first movie — did that impact the way you approached her makeup for this third film?

Evelyne Noraz: Yes, I wanted Anastasia to look different in the third movie. She wears more grown-up clothes, she’s more lady-like and elegant and I wanted her makeup to match that as well. [So I went with] a more subdued classic look, a little bit Chanel, a little bit French. Not too much makeup, just the right amount.

This time I used liner on her eyes instead of just shadows so it’s stronger eye makeup than on Fifty Shades Darker. Anastasia has grown into a confident strong woman, she is in a position of power now and married to a powerful man. Her exterior appearance has to reflect the changes that occurred.

Us: Her lipsticks have become a famous part of the series! Did that carry over into the third installment?

EN: This time I wanted Anna’s lipsticks to be less bold, more in the nude family. More sophisticated.

Us: Can you spill of few of the lip shades name you used on Dakota?

EN: Rouge Dior #434, Laura Mercier Cinn-Full Lip Parfait, Armani Ecstasy Shine #101 [Nuda], MAC Satin Twig and Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Walkyrie (she wears this in France at the Palais Garnier).

For the wedding scene: YSL rouge velouté Shine lipstick #7 and Smashbox Nude Medium Always Sharp Lip Liner!

Us: How do you get her makeup to stay during the steamy scenes?

EN: I use different set-up sprays to set the makeup. For the face I love Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray and for the body after Mac Face and Body Foundation (which stays on pretty well once dry), I use Dermacolor Fixing Spray.

Us: What’s the secret to Dakota’s glowing skin?

EN: For a glowing skin look I like the Radiance Primer by Laura Mercier to use under the foundation — it makes it a bit more luminous. I also don’t use a lot of powder. And a cream blush. My favorites are from Kevyn Aucoin. I used [the color] Pravella on Dakota. And Chantecaille! Laura Mercier has nice one. Omorovicza makes this great moisturizer called Illuminating Moisturizer that gives your skin a little glow a more reflective finish. I love that!

Us: You can see her freckles in a lot of the shots — how do you like to let her natural skin shine through?

EN: I don’t use a lot of foundation. I like to still see skin. Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation is perfect — it has coverage but if you don’t use a lot and if you apply it with a damp Beautyblender it goes on very sheer. I love freckles and skin and Dakota has beautiful skin — why hide it?

Us: Can you tell us any of the products used for the wedding scene other than the lipsticks you already spilled?

EN: Eye shadows were a mixture of Mac, Tom Ford and YSL. I also used Dior waterproof liner in black, It Cosmetics Superhero mascara in black, Diorshow eye brow pencil # 001, Kevyn Aucoin cream blush in Pravella, Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder in Medium and Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow Face Sculpt and Highlight.

