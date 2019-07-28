Dascha Polanco: What’s in My Bag?





You name it, Dascha Polanco has it — even sesame seeds. “I swear it’s not from breadsticks,” jokes the Orange Is the New Black star, 36. The seeds, said to bring good fortune, are a talisman — and not the only one she carries.

Us gets lucky and peeks inside Polanco’s Madewell tote.

Caught Red-Handed

“A Russian lady told me once that [red is] good luck and brings more money. So I have a red Fendi wallet and another one from Louis Vuitton.”

Sole Mates

“I have three pairs of disposable flats. If I’m going out at night, I bring the silver or gold ones; if it’s during the day, I’ll just wear the black ones.”

An Open Book

“I’ve been carrying Dominicana by Angie Cruz [out September 3]. I’m the type who has to read when I’m on the go.”

Natural Inclination

“Since I started using natural deodorant I’ve tried a couple [brands], but PiperWai is the one. I really like it.”

Set in Motion

“Dramamine is a must because I get carsick — even when I’m not in a car.”

On the Market

“I love Bed, Bath & Beyond, so I have their discount card. Every time I go there, I need every gadget in the store.”

What else is inside Polanco’s bag? An iPad Pro in a keyboard case; an Apple Pencil; an iPhone X in white; a Samsung Galaxy S10+; AirPods in a silicone coral case; stud earrings; extra pair of panties; Coco and Breezy sunglasses; a clear makeup bag; a Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue; a Revlon blush powder and black eyeliner; a Fenty highlighter in Yacht Lyfe; a Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara; Fresh Sugar lip balm in caramel; Tweezerman tweezers; a Tarte eyelash curler; a shea butter moisturizer; a Mario Badescu rose spray; Kiss nail glue; a bottle of Penhaligon’s Equinox Bloom; a bottle of Creed’s Acqua Fiorentina; a bottle of Calgon Body Mist in Morning Glory; Blistex; an AMEX; a Delta card; a Visa; a BJ’s card; a Costco card; an Equinox card; an insurance card; Euros; a UE Wonderboom 2 speaker; a gray and white leopard blanket; a rose quartz, citrine, amethyst and obsidian; an aura spray; a horseshoe with a four leaf clover on it; a $2 dollar bill; Pampers unscented baby wipes; Lysol spray; Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer; Chamomile tea; Lord Jones CBD oil; Altoids; Listerine strips; Nature’s Bounty gummies; a pack of oatmeal; a bottle of Voss water; a picture of her mom, son and daughter; Monistat anti-chafing powder; Glade dental picks and hair ties.

The final season of Orange Is the New Black is available to stream now on Netflix.

