Demi Moore enjoyed a night out with her daughters at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The actress, 61, graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles event on Sunday, March 10, alongside her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah on Sunday, March 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore wore a brown satin gown with jewels while Rumer, 35, donned a pink dress. Scout, 32, stood next to her sisters in a silver gown and Tallulah, 30, wore a blue lace dress.

The awards show bash marked a rare appearance for the family, who have rallied around Willis, 68, since announcing in March 2022 that he was diagnosed with aphasia, a rare type of dementia. At the time, a joint statement revealed that Willis would retire from acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family announced. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Nearly one year later, Moore and her daughters shared an update on how Willis’ aphasia had “progressed” since his diagnosis was made public.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” read a statement shared via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in February 2023. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Moore, who also shared the message via Instagram, noted that the statement came from the entire family, including Emma Heming Willis, who married Willis in 2009, and their two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

“As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months,” the message continued. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.”

Later that year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Willis “has good days and bad days,” noting that his loved ones are with him every step of the way. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him,” the insider added.

Heming Willis, 45, has been candid about her journey caring for Willis. Earlier this month, she shut down rumors about her husband not being able to experience happiness due to his condition.

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited,” she began in a March 3 Instagram video. “I’m just scrolling, minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

Heming Willis added that while aphasia does come with “grief and sadness” for all those involved, it marks a “new chapter” for both the patient and their family members. “It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness,” she said. “That’s where we are. So, stop with these stupid headlines, these stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. There’s nothing to see here, OK?”

She further encouraged her followers to do their own research, adding, “We are being educated by the wrong people. People that have an opinion versus an experience. People that have not taken the time to properly educate themselves on any kind of neurocognitive disease. Why can I be so bold and say that? Because I see headline after headline and blurbs of misinformation.”