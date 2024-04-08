Demi Moore turned heads in a sparkly see-through mesh gown at the opening of the From the Heart to the Hands: Dolce & Gabbana exhibition in Milan on Saturday, April 6.

The 61-year-old actress wore the long sleeve number over a black balconette bra and matching black high-waisted briefs. Moore accessorized with a pair of simple strappy heels and wore her hair straightened and parted down the middle.

The exhibition in question, which was curated by Florence Müller, features an impressive selection of over 220 haute couture Dolce & Gabbana pieces. It is open to the public from April 7 to July 31 at the Palazzo Reale in Milan.

According to a press release, the exhibition presents “loans of important historic works of art by Italian old masters from major public collections, as well as responses to Dolce & Gabbana’s designs by contemporary artists.”

“This is a unique exhibition,” Müller told Fashion Network on Monday, April 8. “Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are the only couturiers to showcase haute couture at this level by creating and presenting all their collections within the Peninsula, unlike other Italian designers who showcase their couture creations in Paris.”

Müller went on to explain that Dolce & Gabbana’s work is centered around Italy, which is what makes their designs and the exhibition so special.

“From the rich local artisanal traditions spanning various regions, which serve as inspiration and seamlessly integrate into their creations, to the realms of art, architecture, cinema, opera, and historical landmarks,” she explained. “That’s why we have placed their creations within an environment and ambiance reminiscent of all these references.”

Moore was far from the only celebrity in attendance at the glitzy event. She was joined by Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Lupita Nyong’o, Lily James, Helen Mirren, Isabella Rossellini, Olivia Culpo and Naomi Campbell.