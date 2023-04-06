The Design of This Balconette Bra Is Perfect for Square Necklines

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The square neckline trend has been one of our favorite fashion statements as of late — and we have a feeling it’s not going anywhere fast. The best part about this fabulous fad is it works for all of Us. It doesn’t matter what body type or shape you have — a square neckline is always going to flatter your figure!

To embrace the aesthetic, we need to find the right bras which will look great underneath this particular shape, and the balconette style is absolutely ideal for the job. This bra from HACI is particularly excellent, and we have an inkling that it’s well on its way to becoming an Amazon bestseller. If you’re in the market for an affordable bra, look no further — because this one just may be a winner.

Get the HACI Women’s Balconette Demi Bra for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2023, but are subject to change.



Here’s the thing: You’re getting a substantial bang for your buck with this bra. It’s lightly padded and has a slight push up effect due to the balconette shape. Because the cups are cut particularly low and the straps are further off to the side, it’s not going to peek out. In fact, the goal is to remain virtually invisible. You can wear a strapless option to avoid this pesky problem too, but you’re not getting the same support this bra can provide because of the added straps.

This type of bra has a flirty vibe as well, which we simply adore! We enjoy wearing fun lingerie because it makes Us feel good — it’s not necessarily for someone else to see. This bra has the power to be a major confidence-booster, but it’s particularly practical at the same time. It’s a solid everyday piece which deserves a spot in the rotation. And at this price point, the deal is remarkable. Shoppers say they’re eagerly waiting for more colors to drop to freshen up their selection. Clearly, this is the type of staple bra you want to have to match with everything you own. Goals!

