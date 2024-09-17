Like mother, like daughters!

Demi Moore looked radiant in a floor-length strapless red gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Substance, on Monday, September 16, but she didn’t come alone.

Moore’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis looked equally glamorous as they joined their mom to pose for the photos on the red carpet.

Rumer, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder black gown, while Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter, Tallulah, 30, opted for a strapless black dress. Scout, 33, meanwhile, looked ethereal in a floor-length brown dress with draping sleeves.

Related: Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ Amicable Post-Split Relationship Through the Years Keeping it cordial! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have managed to stay close after ending their marriage in 2000 — and their friendly relationship is the definition of coparenting goals. The Die Hard star and Moore tied the knot in 1987 after meeting at the premiere for the buddy cop film Stakeout, which starred Moore’s […]

While Moore, 61, and her daughters stole the show at the premiere of her new body horror movie, she also shared some of the limelight by posing for photos with director Coralie Fargeat and her costars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Moore has received acclaim for her role in The Substance, which hits theaters on Friday, September 20. She stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, an actress who is fired from her TV fitness show for being too old. In hopes of regaining her youth, she takes a black market drug called The Substance to create a younger alternate version of herself, played by Qualley. Things take a dangerous turn as the two women fight for time in the spotlight.

“I really try to be as present in the moment as possible, and what I feel is an excitement of possibilities, that we’re defining a new — I don’t want to say generation — but we are what the future is for women,” Moore said on the September 9 episode of the Today show of her recent career rejuvenation.

Related: Demi Moore’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Marriages, Flings Demi Moore’s love life has been a topic of discussion over the years, something she chose to approach openly when writing a memoir. In her 2019 book, Inside Out, Moore delves into her past romances, including her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. The actress claimed that Willis expressed uncertainty about their marriage after the […]

“And I look at having my daughters, and I don’t want there to ever be in their minds that there is an end. To me, this is the most exciting time of my life. It is,” she added.

On the September 11 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Moore revealed that her youngest, Tallulah, recently tried to watch her 1986 classic, About Last Night, but turned it off because of her mom’s risqué scenes with Rob Lowe.

“I have been traveling a lot with the film and she said, ‘I was really missing you so I put on About Last Night,’” said Moore. “[She said], ‘And then I didn’t realize there were sex scenes and so I had to turn it off,’” Moore continued. “She didn’t even say ‘sex.’ She just said, ‘I just didn’t realize they had those scenes.’”