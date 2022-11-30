All about the bum! Did you know that butt acne is a thing?

If you’ve ever experienced goosebump-like pimples on your derriere, don’t fret. It’s actually quite common as even Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, including Cameron Diaz, grapple with the occasional behind breakout. (Diaz famously joked about butt acne in a 2014 interview with E! News.)

Though normal, butt acne can be unpleasant — but board certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara, MD, has all the answers about how to fight it and what causes it.

“The most common reason is due to an inflamed hair follicle on your butt that turns red and swells, giving the appearance of a pimple,” Gohara told Us Weekly exclusively. “Another cause of buttne is keratosis pilaris, which is a very common skin condition that tends to look like tiny pimples or goosebumps.”

How do we tell what’s butt acne and what’s not, you ask? Gohara told Us: “A way to see the difference between buttne and texture is to look closely at the bumps. If there are bumps that have turned red and are swollen, they may be buttne.”

She added: “If the inflamed bumps have a white head or are painful or itchy, this may be buttne. Buttne may not look the same for everyone.”

Gohara went on to explain that fashion choices can also contribute to the condition. “An inflamed hair follicle can be caused by sweat or tight-fitting clothes,” she explained. “Wearing tight-fitting clothes and underwear that is made of non-breathable materials such as nylon or polyester could lead to someone experiencing buttne.”

However, if you’re not looking to give up yoga pants and bodycon dresses, there are other ways to avoid the bumps. “Showering after you sweat is always good as well as switching to cotton underwear and cleansing and treating the skin,” Gohara told Us.

While there are hundreds of products one can sort through, Gohara is fond of First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub. “I recommend using the scrub one to two times a week as it specifically treats keratosis pilaris,” she said.

The product is packed with bisabolo, which soothes and calms skin, as well as glycolic and lactic acids that exfoliate skin and help your dermis appear brighter.

The item can also be used to get rid of razor bumps around the bikini area, Us Weekly can confirm. (Thank Us later.) Selena Gomez is a fan of the brand and faithfully uses the line’s Eye Duty Triple Remedy for dark circles.