Make This Detoxifying Butt Mask Part of Your Pre-Beach Ritual

We’re all in when it comes to skincare — or at least we thought we were. We have an intense routine filled with toners, serums, moisturizers and masks, and we’ve tried all types of skincare tools, like gua shas, jade rollers, wrinkle patches and even microcurrent devices. We’ve been ignoring one major thing though — our butt!

We’ve definitely felt insecure when looking at our booty in the mirror in the past. Maybe we had some buttne (butt acne) going on or some cellulite, or maybe it didn’t look as plump or as lifted as we’d hoped, even after all those squats. For most of the year, it’s not too big of a deal, but when beach season arrives, we definitely want to give our butt some extra love!

Get the BAWDY Clay Butt Mask at Amazon!

This butt mask comes in stick form for a mess-free application you can do all by yourself. It’s made to be purifying, detoxifying and firming, which is why is includes ingredients like kaolin and montmorillonite clay, as well as willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. Together, they may exfoliate, hydrate, visibly refine and tone and more. Say goodbye to buttne and dimples!

This fragrance-free mask is an easy extra step toward a smooth, peach-like booty — it’s the secret your workout instructor didn’t tell you about. If you want to feel confident in those bootylicious swim bottoms this summer or even some extra-short shorts, this could be the answer!

To use this mask, simply swirl the stick around in a circular motion all over your butt, also targeting the backs of your upper thighs. Exercising and applying treatments to those hamstrings could help provide a lifting effect! You could also use it on other parts of your body, such as your arms, lower legs or stomach if you’d like.

Once applied, you’ll want to let this mask dry, which should take about 15 minutes. While you’re waiting, try having a solo dance party, doing some standing yoga poses or maybe relaxing on your stomach and reading a book or scrolling through Instagram. Just try not to sit down, obviously!

Once the mask is dry, simply hop in the shower to wash it off or remove with a warm washcloth. If you’re going all in on your self-care ritual, feel free to also slap on one of BAWDY’s butt sheet masks too — as loved by Kesha!

