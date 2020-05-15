The Butt Masks Bringing Kesha ‘Happiness’ During Quarantine — Plus More!

We love our sheet masks. They’ve been so incredible for the overall health and glow of our skin, and we can’t imagine ever living without them again. They bring a smile — and a gorgeous dewiness — to our face! If only we could have that same effect from head to toe.

If you feel the same, your next purchase needs to be from Bawdy. If you’ve never heard of a butt mask before, this is about to change your world. How do we know? Because even Kesha is obsessed. She recently wrote an article for Refinery29 about her quarantine beauty and self-care routine and called these masks out by name:

“There are also these butt masks called Bawdy that I have been using, too. It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that’s another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend. It’s one of those things that, at the end of the night, brings me happiness.”

Too funny, but also…we need it. Now. Thankfully, there are four versions available at Amazon, so you can take your pick based on whatever benefits you feel your booty needs, from detoxifying to firming and illuminating. In just 10 minutes, you could be certified Bootylicious!

Get the BAWDY Caffeine Butt Masks for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to shop even more? We rounded up five more products for you that you’ll love if you love Bawdy!

The Beach Bum

This treatment cream is a must for anyone trying to clear up acne, fade dark spots and treat ingrown hairs on their butt and/or thighs!

Get the Proot Beach Bum Butt & Thigh Acne Clearing Treatment Cream for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 21, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Scala Cellulite Massager

This massaging brush is made to stimulate your skin, drain excess fluids and release trapped toxins from your booty!

Get the Scala Cellulite Massager and Remover Brush Mitt for just $10 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Himalayan Scrub

There’s nothing like a little exfoliation to slough away dead skin, and this one contains collagen and stem cell technology for an anti-aging effect!

Get the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub for just $32 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The hype is real with this fan-favorite cream. It smells seriously good and it’s made to smooth and tighten your booty and beyond!

Get the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for just $45 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Back Butt and Body Bar

Simply use this vegan soap bar, made with activated charcoal, whenever you shower, massaging it in to treat stubborn breakouts and wash away dirt and oil!

Get The Medicinal Soap Co. Back Butt and Body Bar for just $13 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!