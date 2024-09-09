Your account
Star Style

Jewelry Designer Kyle Chan Says Kristen Doute’s Engagement Ring Was ‘8 Years in the Making’ (Exclusive)

By
The Valley Star Kristen Doute Is Engaged to Boyfriend Luke Broderick After 2 Years of Dating
Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick

The Valley star Kristen Doute’s engagement ring is “extra special” to her — and it was eight years in the making.

According to ring designer Kyle Chan, Doute, 41, has been gushing to him about her dream ring since friend Katie Maloney’s wedding in 2016. “She told me she would love to have an emerald-cut diamond ring,” he exclusively told Us on Sunday, September 8, noting that the cut is exactly what she got when Luke Broderick popped the question earlier this month.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Because Doute had been set on her dream ring since 2016, it only took Chan two weeks to make.

“Her ring is a 14-karat white gold ring, with the center diamond being a special elongated emerald cut at 4.27 carats,” Chan explained to Us. “There is a hidden white diamond halo which represents the love around the center diamond, ‘Kristen.’”

Pump Rules’ Kristen Doute and BF Luke Broderick's Relationship Timeline - 011

Related: The Valley’s Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick's Relationship Timeline

Chan told Us that Doute didn’t want Broderick, 33, “to spend too much money” on the ring. “She wants their money spent on what’s more important for their future,” he said, joking that it still cost him “a big stack of cash.”

The Valley Star Kristen Doute Is Engaged to Boyfriend Luke Broderick After 2 Years of Dating
Kristen Doute Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick

Earlier this month, Doute and Broderick exclusively opened up to Us about their engagement, which took place in Maui, Hawaii.

Moments before getting on one knee, Broderick told Doute to look out for dolphins as he took out the ring box.

“It was a total surprise,” Doute gushed to Us. “I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person. I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés.”

Doute and Broderick started dating in 2022 after meeting at a friend’s wedding in June of that year.

In October 2023, Doute opened up about wanting to start a family with Broderick during an episode of their shared podcast, “Balancing Act.”

“A couple of months ago, Luke and I talked about the fact that we are in a very committed relationship. I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front,” she said. “So whenever we are ready to start trying, so far it looks good.”

