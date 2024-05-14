Jewelry designer Michelle Wie West thinks the “TNT” bracelet she made for Taylor Swift has multiple meanings.

West, 34, opened up about the possible message behind the design — which features 14 carat gold beads and lab-grown diamonds — while appearing on a Monday, May 13, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“What does it say?” Fallon, 49, asked. “TNT like dynamite?”

“Maybe Travis N’ Taylor,” West replied.

She also shared how she got the bracelet into Swift’s hands, which included sending a message to the pop star’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. “I messaged [Travis] and I was like, ‘Hey, we made a bracelet inspired by Taylor. We would love to just give her one,’” she told Fallon. (Swift’s fans are known to trade friendship bracelets at her Eras Tour, which inspired West to create the “upscale” design.) “I don’t care what she does with it. I just want it to be given to her.”

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end defeated the Baltimore Ravens in January, the camera cut to Swift hugging Kelce, 34, and she could be seen rocking the jewelry.

Swift paired the bracelet with a red Guest in Residence sweater, gold rings and black bottoms. (Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid founded the cashmere label in September 2022.)

“I don’t really care about football too much and after the game I started screaming at my phone,” West quipped. “It was the craziest thing.”

West previously told Entertainment Tonight that the bracelet stood for “TNT dynamite” in January. “Their relationship is dynamite. It’s just so cute,” she said.

She continued: “I hope that [Taylor] thinks it’s nice, and sparkly, and pretty and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny.”

The piece is part of WOVE’s Michelle Wie West jewelry collection, which features more customizable bracelet designs, earrings and necklaces.