Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Designer of Taylor Swift’s ‘TNT’ Bracelet Shares What She Thinks the Accessory Stands for

By
Michelle Wie West Opens Up About Meaning of Taylor Swift’s ‘TNT’ Bracelet
Michelle Wie, Taylor Swift.Getty Images(2)

Jewelry designer Michelle Wie West thinks the “TNT” bracelet she made for Taylor Swift has multiple meanings.

West, 34, opened up about the possible message behind the design — which features 14 carat gold beads and lab-grown diamonds — while appearing on a Monday, May 13, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“What does it say?” Fallon, 49, asked. “TNT like dynamite?”

“Maybe Travis N’ Taylor,” West replied.

Taylor Swift Game Day Looks 313

Related: Every Game Day Outfit Taylor Swift Has Worn While Supporting Travis Kelce

She also shared how she got the bracelet into Swift’s hands, which included sending a message to the pop star’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. “I messaged [Travis] and I was like, ‘Hey, we made a bracelet inspired by Taylor. We would love to just give her one,’” she told Fallon. (Swift’s fans are known to trade friendship bracelets at her Eras Tour, which inspired West to create the “upscale” design.) “I don’t care what she does with it. I just want it to be given to her.”

Michelle Wie West Opens Up About Meaning of Taylor Swift’s ‘TNT’ Bracelet
Rob Carr/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end defeated the Baltimore Ravens in January, the camera cut to Swift hugging Kelce, 34, and she could be seen rocking the jewelry.

Swift paired the bracelet with a red Guest in Residence sweater, gold rings and black bottoms. (Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid founded the cashmere label in September 2022.)

Michelle Wie West Opens Up About Meaning of Taylor Swift’s ‘TNT’ Bracelet
Kara Durrette/Getty Images

“I don’t really care about football too much and after the game I started screaming at my phone,” West quipped. “It was the craziest thing.”

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

West previously told Entertainment Tonight that the bracelet stood for “TNT dynamite” in January. “Their relationship is dynamite. It’s just so cute,” she said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

She continued: “I hope that [Taylor] thinks it’s nice, and sparkly, and pretty and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny.”

The piece is part of WOVE’s Michelle Wie West jewelry collection, which features more customizable bracelet designs, earrings and necklaces.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!