Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romance has evolved from a friendship bracelet to a relationship bracelet.

At Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday, January 28, game against the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, Swift, 34, was decked out in jewelry that honored the couple’s whirlwind love, including a bracelet by Michelle Wie West.

As Swift rushed the field to pack on the PDA with Kelce, 34, after the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10, fans couldn’t help but notice the diamond bracelet that featured “TNT” (for Taylor and Travis) on the hitmaker’s wrist.

West opened up about creating the piece, telling Entertainment Tonight in a Monday, January 29, interview that she wanted to design an “elevated” friendship bracelet, which is especially sentimental to the pair as their romance sparked after Kelce attempted to exchange friendship bracelets with Swift at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

Related: Every Game Day Outfit Taylor Swift Has Worn While Supporting Travis Kelce Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Kelce revealed during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he was unable to get the accessory to Swift as she “doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice.” (Swifties are known for trading friendship bracelets during the singer’s performances as a nod to the lyrics of her song “You’re on Your Own Kid” from Midnights.)

“TNT, dynamite. Their relationship is dynamite. It’s just so cute,” West told ET of the piece, which retails for $5,600 and is made of 14 carat gold and is equipped with lab-grown diamonds. The bracelet and other letter-adorned options are available as part of West’s WOVE’s jewelry collection.

“I hope that [Swift] thinks it’s nice, and sparkly, and pretty and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny,” West continued.

After creating the sparkler, West messaged Kelce with the hope that he could help get the design to Taylor.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: From Chiefs Games to Priv... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“I told him the first person I thought of was Taylor Swift because she’s the queen of friendship bracelets,” West told ET. “He’s so gracious enough to support the collection, and be the middleman and hand one over to Taylor. I’m just so thankful for that. Especially emerging businesses, emerging lines… having the product in the right hands can change a person’s life. We’re just so thankful that he made the connection, and it got featured.”

In addition to the necklace, Swift sported a red and gold “Heirloom Signet Ring” by Mejuri and a gold pendant necklace with the Chiefs’ logo engraved on the front created by BaubleBar and WEAR by Erin Andrews.

She also rocked a red and gold ring that bore Kelce’s “87” jewelry number by Kansas City-based jewelry label EB and Co.