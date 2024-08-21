Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just like this viral Tiktok video said, Diane Keaton season is officially here — and the movie star is already showing Us how to dress for it!

The Something’s Gotta Give actress was recently spotted out in Los Angeles in full signature Keaton style. Her color of choice for fall? Clearly black, seeing that her entire monochromatic outfit consisted of the color. She wore trousers, a turtleneck top, some loafers and, of course, a wide-brim hat. Showing us exactly how she’ll be doing fall layering, she topped the outfit off with a black blazer. We don’t know exactly where her style is from, but thankfully, we were able to find a lookalike style on Amazon to recreate her look — and it’s currently 42% off.

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer (Originally $71) on sale for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Getting Us ready to throw on one of our favorite Keaton movies while cozied up with a pumpkin spice latte is the Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer. A bestseller on Amazon, the blazer’s versatile design and comfortable fit is beloved by shoppers. It features a double lapel design, front flap pockets, a button closure and an inner lining. It’s made of a polyester, rayon and spandex fabric blend, so it’s soft and also a little bit stretchy.

Keaton isn’t the only one who approves of this type of style though. Amazon shoppers do too, seeing that the blazer has over 10,100 five-star ratings and over 1,000 have been bought in the past month.

One of those reviewers said that the “ shoulders are perfect, the length just right, and the fit is a good combination of snug with comfort.”

“The cut is A-line and is flattering,” they said. “The material is good quality, as is the workmanship.”

If you love the idea of this blazer for fall but black isn’t the color you were looking for, no need to fret! The blazer also comes in several other color variations like cream, beige, green, pink and more.

Is the fit of this blazer not quite your style? Or maybe you’d prefer one that’s more oversized? We’ve got you covered! We added a few of our other favorite black blazer options below so you can find the one that suits you best.

Shop more black blazers we love:

