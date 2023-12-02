A dress so nice, Bachelor stars have worn it twice!

Theresa Nist, who won season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, stunned in a gorgeous lilac gown by Randi Rahm Couture for her proposal to Gerry Turner, which aired on Thursday, November 30. The sequined frock has a deep V neckline and a high thigh slit. The look is completed with a diamond-encrusted belt.

Eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans quickly noticed that the dress looked very similar to the finale dress that former Bachelorette Michelle Young wore when Nayte Olukoya got down on bended knee. Michelle, 30, wore a white version of the dress during season 18 of The Bachelorette, which aired in December 2021.

Designer Randi Rahm had designed multiple looks for Michelle throughout her season, including the finale look.

“This special dress that I designed for Michelle has her essence to it,” the fashion designer said in a TikTok video shared via @BachelorNation at the time. “I think that’s what I love the most about it. It’s elegant, it’s sleek, but has a beautiful shine to it like she does.”

Randi added: “I love the idea of the detail on the belt using this diamond strand just [adds] a little pop on this very simple, sleek design. … This dress is all about the sleekness and the simplicity.”

Randi noted that seeing Michelle in the gown “took [her] breath away” since she felt “beautiful in the dress.”

Neither Randi, Michelle nor Theresa, 70, have publicly addressed the matching dresses.

Michelle eventually split from Nayte, 29, in June 2022, just six months after their Bachelorette proposal. She is currently dating Jack Leius.

Theresa, for her part, is excitedly looking forward to her next steps with Gerry, 72. After Gerry proposed in Thursday’s episode, they decided to move into a new house together in Charleston, South Carolina, after they get married.

Gerry and Theresa’s nuptials, the inaugural Golden Wedding, will air live on ABC on January 4, 2024.

“It’s not a secret anymore!! Thrilled beyond to tell the world my mom and Gerry are getting married!!! Fate, destiny I don’t know it sure feels like it,” Theresa’s daughter, Jen, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 1. “They are such a perfect match for each other. We love Gerry and his family so much and I am so happy we can smile all the time now and you all know why 😁.”

Jen — whom Theresa shared with late husband Billy, along with son Tommy — announced that she will be her mother’s maid of honor. “Is this real life?! It is!!” she added. “Congratulations @goldengerryturner & @theresa_nist you two are incredible and are going to have the best life together 💛.”

Gerry, for his part, shares two daughters with late wife Toni Turner.