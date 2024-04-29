Doja Cat made a case for unconventional red carpet accessories at the Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Awards in Los Angeles.

Doja, 28, graced the Sunday, April 28, carpet carrying a suitcase and a glass of red wine. She sipped on the beverage while holding the luggage that appeared old and beat up with items of clothing spilling out.

She paired the pieces with a floor-length fur coat, which she wore over sheer lingerie. Doja showed skin in a mesh bra paired with high-waisted underwear and see-through tights. She further accessorized with sparkly pendant necklaces and stud earrings.

For glam, she rocked metallic eyeshadow, which perfectly complemented her platinum blonde buzz cut. Her makeup also included dramatic lashes, a golden highlight and glossy lips.

Doja served as a presenter at the Sunday ceremony alongside Jennifer Garner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Murphy, Rachel Zoe, Lisa Rinna and more.

Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin was honored with the Model of the Year Award while Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God was the recipient of Designer of the Year. Erin Walsh took home the Style Curator of the Year Award and Anastasia Soare received the Beauty Innovator of the Year Award.

Like Doja, Rinna, 60, also took a fashion risk on the red carpet. She wore a pale pink silk coat dress covered in black bows by Wiederhoeft. Amelia, 22, for her part, wore a fitted lavender frock. Amelia has been busy beefing up her fashion portfolio, owning the catwalks for major luxury labels like Chanel, Max Mara, Blumarine and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Amelia’s sister, Delilah Belle, joined them on the red carpet, rocking a sexy black slip dress. The 25-year-old unveiled a major hair makeover at the awards show, sporting a platinum pixie cut.