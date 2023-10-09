Doja Cat Rolls Her Eyes at Backlash Over Her Controversial T-Shirt

Doja Cat found herself in hot water with fans again — but she doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

On Friday, October 6, the 27-year-old rapper (real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) shared a photo via Instagram sitting in her car wearing a T-shirt that featured a photo of controversial alt-right comedian Sam Hyde holding a rifle. After deleting the initial picture due to fan backlash, Doja reuploaded a version of the picture with the shirt’s image cropped out. She included a long string of eye-rolling emojis in the caption of the second upload.

Fans weren’t happy. “We saw the first post,” one follower wrote, while another replied: “Girl, get it together. This isn’t cute or funny.” A third social media user commented: “Girl I know you’re a funny person, and you have a sense of humor, but this shirt is absolutely not a joke and it crossed the line into utterly unacceptable.”

Hyde was one of the creators and stars of the 2016 Adult Swim show Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace, which was canceled after one season after the show came under fire for allegedly amplifying racist and sexist viewpoints. In 2017, Hyde donated $5,000 to Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi publication, per the Los Angeles Times.

Doja Cat, for her part, has been mired in her own controversies over the past few years. In 2020, after admitting she visited alt-right chat rooms in her youth, she apologized for her 2015 song that featured a phrase trivializing police brutality against Black people.

“I’m very sorry to anybody who’s taken offense, to anybody who I’ve hurt using this term,” she said in a 2020 Instagram Live, per Billboard. “When I used it, it was because I was in chat rooms all the time, and I was kind of locked away. I was always on there just dealing with people coming at me left and right talking about different slanderous terms after another. The term that I used in the song is one that I learned that day. People were calling me it left and right, left and right, and I used it in a song. It was to kind of take back and f—ing just say ‘f— you’ to those people.’ The song, however, I agree, may be the worst song in the entire world.”

Earlier this year, Doja Cat made headlines when she insulted her fan base, saying that if any of them calls themselves “‘a ‘kitten’ or f—king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” While her comments resulted in the deactivation of many fan accounts, her career is still on the rise. Doja released Scarlet, her fourth studio album, on September 22. The LP contains “Paint The Town Red,” her second Billboard Hot 100 number-one single (and first as a solo artist). Scarlet debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.