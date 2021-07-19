A dynamic duo! Kim Kardashian posted quite the steamy bikini picture — and it appears none other than Dolly Parton approves.

“Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life – Dolly Parton. Friendly reminder to always take a little time for yourself,” the 40-year-old reality star captioned an Instagram post, soaking up the sun during a relaxing boat ride in the lake.

While the Skims founder’s 236 million followers, famous friends and loyal fans flooded the comments section, there was one note from the “Jolene” singer herself that obviously got the most attention.

Now, Parton could have dropped a few fire emojis or even echoed the sentiment of her famous quote. But instead, she decided to drop one of the most iconic lines Keeping Up With the Kardashians has ever seen.

“You’re doing great sweetie ❤️,” the “9 to 5” singer said, quoting Kris Jenner.

Obviously the comment sparked a mini freak out among fans, as the whole icon supporting icon moment of it all was too much to handle.

“Most EPIC & fitting comment!! You surely are witty, smart & beautiful inside and out!!! @dollyparton,” one person wrote. Someone else chimed in: “LMAOOOOOOO GENIUS REPLY!”

Another person pointed out that the music legend’s comment was the ultimate stamp of approval. “The nod from Dolly, officially makes you legendary❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌,” they said.

The sexy bikini photo was seemingly taken on a weekend getaway with the KKW Beauty founder’s family and friends.

“Thank God for besties!!!!” she captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram photo snapped in front a cabin. In the photo, Kardashian poses alongside mom Kris Jenner, childhood friend Allison Statter and Statter’s mom Shelli Bird.

The moment of rest and relaxation is likely much needed for the business mogul, who has been shaking up her beauty empire over the past few weeks.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, recently announced that she would be temporarily shutting down KKW Beauty on August 1st.

She will go on to relaunch the brand “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

The switch seems timely, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently filed for a handful of trademarks under the name “SKKN BY KIM.”

The name covers a range of categories, ranging from skincare services to hair tools and makeup products.

It also includes home goods — a new venture that the star has in the pipeline. “Kim will be ready to announce the first drop of her home line in a couple weeks,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “It’s been something she’s been working on for over a year now.”