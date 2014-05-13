Tattling about the tats!

Just in time for her 42nd album to drop, the long-swirling rumor of Dolly Parton's secret tattoos has once again resurfaced. The theory, as pointed out on Jezebel, is that the 68-year-old legendary country singer is covered in body art, hidden by her long sleeve tops.

However, on Tuesday, May 13, Parton clarified the rumor. "People said the other day that the reason you wear sleeves is that you have snake tattoos all over you, and I said, 'No, I don't,'" the Steel Magnolias star told Savannah Guthrie on Today.

She did admit to being inked though. "I do have a few little tattoos, but they were mostly done to cover scars because I'm so fair," Parton admitted. "So it started with that, and I'm not really one to have tattoos, but I do have a few and they're not where you can see them."

Other than a colorful coverup to her scars, the godmother to Miley Cyrus revealed another purpose for the hidden art. Parton said, "They're mostly for my husband, [Carl Thomas Dean]."

