The Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps attended the Night of Covenant House Stars on Monday, May 20, in two very distinct blazers.

Medley, 59, opted to wear an oversized blazer as a dress. The black eye-catching number featured two large pearl buttons and tiers of bejeweled tassels hanging from top to bottom. She teamed it with a sparkly clutch purse and black strappy buckle heels.

Medley wore her blonde hair in a chic side-part and sported thick black eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips to the event.

De Lesseps, 59, wore a more classic outfit consisting of a fitted black blazer featuring tiny cut-outs on the front. She paired this with tailored, slightly flared black trousers, a black leather clutch and silver strappy heels. The reality star played up her eyes with plenty of smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and long lashes.

The Night of Covenant House Stars is an annual gala held by Covenant House, a charity devoted to supporting homeless youth and human trafficking survivors. This year’s gala, presented by Ulta Beauty, took place at the Javits Center in New York City. It featured appearances by Stephen Colbert, Rachel Brosnahan, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean and Quincy Isaiah.

In addition to a performance by Detroit-born musician BLKBOK, the gala also honored CBS news anchor John Dickerson, a Covenant House International Board member, who received the 2024 Board Service award that evening.

Although neither Medley nor De Lesseps are currently starring on The Real Housewives of New York City, both women have kept busy since stepping away from their reality TV roles.

Medley, who starred in seasons 7 through 12 and announced her departure in 2020, published her memoir, Make It Nice, in August 2021. She also appeared in season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip.

De Lesseps, who left The Real Housewives of New York City after season 13, has since starred in season 1 of Ultimate Girls Trip and her spin-off show with Sonja Morgan, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.