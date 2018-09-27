Would you like some dry shampoo to go along with that coffee? It might sound like an unlikely pairing, but Dove hair care is teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts for a special National Coffee Day sweepstakes that asks fans to post pics showing how their lives run on the oh-so-important life-hack combo of coffee and dry shampoo. The grand prize winner will receive a year’s supply of Dunkin’ coffee and Dove Dry Shampoo. Need we say more?

While the nationwide holiday devoted to the caffeinated beverage is officially Saturday, September 29, the Dove x Dunkin’ social media campaign is running through November 8, which gives you plenty of time to snap that selfie. In order to be entered to win, participants must post a pic on Twitter or Instagram showing how they use D&D coffee and Dove dry shampoo to get them through the day (think: surviving school drop-offs, double fisting post-gym, touching up during your lunch break, etc.) with the hashtags #DoveXDunkin and #DxDSweepstakes.

For those who aren’t #blessed with the top prize, 15 additional winners will receive a $25 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and five Dove Dry Shampoos, plus some fun merch commemorating the unexpected collab.

When it comes to National Coffee Day itself, Dunkin’ will be celebrating by offering customers at all its locations a buy-one-get-one-free coffee deal on Saturday, which should help you plow through whatever weekend errands or plans you have on tap.

And, if you happen to be in NYC on Monday, October 1, the brands will be setting up a #DoveXDunkin Styling Café on the Flatiron pedestrian plaza at 23rd Street and Broadway from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make the day’s commute a little easier. Visitors will be treated to a free Dunkin’ small coffee (hot or iced!), in addition to a mini hair-refresh session using — you guessed it — Dove Dry Shampoo.

