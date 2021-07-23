Breakouts be gone! Dr. Sandra Lee of TLC’s series Dr. Pimple Popper shared her nighttime skincare and beauty routine with Us and most importantly, her key tips for avoiding dreaded zits! Watch the exclusive video above, the latest in Us Weekly’s Beauty Sleep series, to hear how the TLC star, 50, keeps her skin flawless.

Throw Out Your Magnifying Mirror

“I have this magnifying mirror that helps me to really look carefully to see whether I removed all of my makeup completely. But, magnifying mirrors, just as much of a help, they are [also] a hindrance because sometimes when you will look at it up close with a high magnification, you’re going to see your pores. You’re going to see more lines and wrinkles and they get you worried,” she explained. “You don’t know how many patients I have that come to my office and say, ‘Hey look, do you see this little bump right here?’ I immediately ask them, ‘Do you have a magnifying mirror at home? Throw it away because it really makes you see things that other people can’t see. That can be the start sometimes of a little BDD or body dysmorphic disorder, where you’re a little overly concerned with your skin and its appearance. Try not to focus too much on it. Try not to devote too much of your time staring at a magnifying mirror.”

The Real-Deal Cleanser

“This is my favorite thing to use — my salicylic acid cleanser by SLMD Skincare. Salicylic acid is a chemical peel acid, a beta hydroxy acid that is going to really settle down within your pores. It actually crystallizes to a small enough size to get into your pores and sort of clean them out, remove the dirt and the debris, the oil, the dead skin cells, all of that, but it is still gentle and it also helps to lighten brown spots,” she advised. “It doesn’t dry me out, even though I’m super dry. I can use this every day. When I wash my makeup off, it feels like I’m really getting off all my makeup, but it’s not drying me out too much, and that’s why I don’t always double cleanse. People who are oily, you can use this and another cleanser if you like, but for me, being very dry, this will do it for me.”



Water Temperature is Key

“I don’t use really hot water. I use lukewarm or slightly cool water. Obviously the heat of the water is going to help to get rid of makeup and dirt and things like that, but if you use a warmer water , the more dry it is, the more of that breaks on your skin and dries out your skin more,” the TV personality shared. “For somebody who is dry like me. I might use a little bit of hot water [to start], but then finish with cooler water. Also, what’s nice about cool water is it’s going to help to tighten your pores or shrink their pores a little bit temporarily. Nothing can permanently shrink your pores.”



Don’t Try This At Home

“I’m older … but I remind myself that when I get a pimple, it means that I still have my hormones. I’m still young, so to speak,” Dr. Lee told Us, while getting ready to treat her own pimple that popped up on her forehead. “As a dermatologist, I can treat it at home. So, what I usually do is take a little alcohol. I have a little low potency corticosteroid. This is what we administer to our patients when we see them in the office. If you have a big pimple, right before a big event, you can have them inject it and they will go away within 24 hours.”

But, Do Try This

“One of the things that I like to do is to use my Clear Out Mask. This is a purifying mask. I love this mask because it has salicylic acid in it. It has sulfur in it and zinc and it just is really soothing. It goes on really cool. It has this like little medicinal smell that makes you feel like it’s really doing something and it is really doing something,” she said. “It makes your skin feel so smooth afterwards. I don’t pamper myself enough and so this is a nice thing to do before you go to sleep. It really helps to relax before you get into bed.”

Dr. Pimple Popper airs on TLC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.