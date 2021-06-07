Ready for anything. Dr. Sandra Lee has seen her fair share of skin conditions, but in season 3 of Dr. Pimple Popper, she will take on something she has never dealt with before.

The dermatologist, 50, meets with a slew of patients in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the new episodes, but one case stands out. “I used to have a lot of girlfriends,” a man says with a laugh as an old photo of him is shown. The trailer then cuts to present day, where viewers see a large growth that has since popped up on his nose and attracts flies.

Lee meets with him outside in a tent to remain socially distanced amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Oh, you can see it leaking a little,” she informs him. He grabs a towel to wipe off the area, explaining: “It’s the puss.”

The patient notes that he struggles to get air through his nose because of the growth. “I have a hard time breathing and [I’m] uncomfortable,” he says. Lee subsequently declares, “Certainly this is the biggest rhinophyma that I’ve ever seen.” Things take a scary turn when he has trouble breathing during surgery.

The trailer also features returning patient Monica from season 5, who previously sought the cosmetic surgeon’s help with a birthmark on her face. “Today’s my second chance, and you don’t always get a second chance,” she announces.

Lee seems surprised to see Monica, asking her, “You’re back. What’s going on?”

Monica then breaks down in tears. “It’s just, I was upset that I didn’t have a whole lot done,” she confesses.

Lee attempts to work on her again, joking, “You’re so high maintenance.” Monica takes the remark in stride: “I am. Thank you. See? She recognizes all this.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, a patient gets emotional while receiving treatment for neurofibromatosis, which causes head-to-toe bumps. “I’ve been told that I look like a monster,” she says. “I feel like my whole life has been about this moment.”

As evidenced by the promo, the new season will feature some of Lee’s most challenging cases yet, including two sisters who reunite and bond over an undiagnosed condition that results in facial bumps. The doctor will occasionally team up with specialists to provide the best possible outcome.

Lee opened up in December 2020 about how she handles the intense nature of her job. “I feel like we’ve also trained ourselves to not react in a negative way and in a way that also helps you to not feel negatively because you don’t want to embarrass people or make them feel bad about what they have,” she exclusively told Us at the time.

The TV personality pointed out that she adhered to “a lot more rules” once her Los Angeles office reopened during the pandemic, but she was glad to return to the “most important” aspect of her work: “actually resolving an issue” for clients.

The new season of Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET.