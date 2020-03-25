Tattoo Legend Dr. Woo Unveils Part 1 of His Ink-Focused Skincare Collection

Celebrity tattoo legend Dr. Woo is joining the fight to end COVID-19 with the launch of WOO Gentle Cleansing Soap, the first drop from the famous artist’s namesake skincare line — available now!

All net profits from the virus-ridding bar soap go to nonprofit organization Baby2Baby in support of coronavirus relief.

The professional inker was originally set to launch a full lifestyle venture in April and the first part of it was set to be WOO, a tattoo-focused skincare line. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Woo and his team made the decision to push the rest of the line until later in the year.

So instead of releasing the whole line during this unprecedented global crisis, Dr. Woo unveiled just one item: bar soap. The formula was originally dreamed up with the intent of keeping skin clean after getting a fresh tattoo.

“It’s damn good soap!!” Dr. Woo exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 25. “The soap is intended to be so pure it can be used on a freshly made tattoo (which is effectively an open wound), or on your babies or for those with sensitive skin conditions.”

As the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread, it made sense to release a product with the dual purpose of fighting the virus (wash for the full 30 seconds, people!) and cleaning any fresh tattoos you may have.

Here’s how the last-minute change-up went down: “Within 10 days of the schools closing in LA, we put this concept together, built a website, partnered with Baby2Baby and got ready to launch,” Dr. Woo told Us.

He continued, “We’re being told the best way to fight the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands with soap and water and here we are, sitting on a few thousand bars of the stuff at a time when people were having trouble getting it!”

The bar soap is now available on ProjectWoo.co. Shoppers can choose to pay one of five price increments ranging from $15 to $100 — depending on how much they’d like to donate.

Dr. Woo’s tight-lipped about the future of WOO skincare and told Us that his top-priority right now is about lending a hand to fight COVID-19. “For now, I am 100% focused on selling as much WOO soap as possible to raise as much money as we can for those families in need during this global crisis.”

