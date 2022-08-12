Son of the year! Drake‘s newest tattoo is a sweet tribute to his mom Sandra Graham.

The rapper, 35, unveiled the design via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, sharing a carousel of images captioned, “Sandra Gale.”

The first photo of the slideshow is a zoomed-in image of Drake’s cheek with the initials “SG” inked just below the musician’s eye. (Also included in the montage of pics was a funny selfie of Drake’s dad Dennis Graham, posing in a paisley-adorned face mask and a matching button-up.)

The ink was done by Los Angeles-based tattooist, Nal. The artist posted a video of himself working on Drake’s face via Instagram. “The boi,” he captioned the post, tagging the Canada native. In the clip, the “Champagne Poetry” rapper is seen lounging with his eyes closed as Nal created the design.

This wouldn’t be Drake’s first dedication to Sandra, 62. In addition to his 2018 hit “Sandra’s Rose,” the Degrassi alum has a portrait of his mother on his back. The hitmaker also has ink that honors his son Adonis, his late uncle and grandma as well as two portraits of singer Sade on his torso. Elsewhere, Drake has a tribute to late singer Aaliyah and ink of Lil Wayne — who he credits for helping establish his rap career — on his arm.

Drake’s new addition comes after he hilariously trolled his dad over a tattoo the Tennessee native, 67, got of his son’s face back in 2017.

“@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake captioned the post shared on Monday, August 8. The ink, which was placed on Dennis’ shoulder, depicts a serious-looking Drake with a low haircut.

In the comments section, Dennis revealed he’s tried to get the tattoo fixed. “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me,” he wrote. The Tennessee native added: “I love you and miss you.”

Drake’s hilarious confession also prompted a response from 2 Chainz and comedian Druski. “NA MAN,” Druski wrote. The “No Lie” rapper, 44, simply commented several laughing emojis.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential