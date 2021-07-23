Stylish sets! Drake’s clothing brand, October’s Very Own, teamed up with Jasmine Tookes for their latest clothing drop. And trust Us, it’s got every summer staple you could ever imagine.

Dubbed the Weekender Collection, the latest line contains women’s garment dye t-shirts, $58, bike shorts, $58, hoodies, $158, crewnecks, $138, sweatpants, $128 and tote bags, $48.

So whether you’re running errands, need cozy clothes for a getaway or simply want to stock up on basics, the collection has you covered.

Plus, the colors are too good to handle! With a rose, mousse, sequoia, odyssey blue and black option, the clothes don’t just make a perfect set. The subdued shades are great for mixing and matching.

Fans of the brand, which first launched in 2011, were clearly hyped up about the drop, sharing their excitement via Instagram.

“Oh yea I’m loving the crewwww,” one person commented on picture of Tookes rocking the rose option. “Oh na I need,” another user chimed in.

Loyal fans couldn’t wait to complete their full Drake-inspired ensemble. “Just in time to go with the Drake AF1🔥🔥❤️❤️😍😍😍,” a user pointed out.

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” singer teamed up with Nike to create Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” sneakers in advance of his “Certified Lover Boy” album drop.

While the shoes, which were teased earlier this week, look fairly similar to the traditional Air Force 1 sneakers at first glance, they have subtle details that make them unique.

Not only are the sneakers, which do not have a release date, made with premium leather, but instead of the typical “Air” branding on the sole, Drake’s version spells out “Love You Forever.” The texture on the front of the shoe also swapped out the original triangles in place on-brand hearts.

“Certified Lover Boy” was initially slated to be released in January, but following the rapper’s knee injury was postponed.

In a June interview with URLTV, the singer shared that the album would go live before the end of summer rolled around.

While people eagerly await the album, Drake stans can enjoy his cameo on Smiley’s new single, “Over the Top,” which was released on July 23.

Drake even posted the album cover to his Instagram. “Buy or bye we really live this,” he captioned the post.

Fans were pretty hyped up about the song, taking the comments section by storm. “Song of the summer,” one person wrote. Another added: “The level is just too advanced😤🔥🔥.”