Who would’ve known? Duchess Meghan looked stunning as ever as she attended a Christmas Day service arm-in-arm with her husband, Prince Harry, on Tuesday, December 25, but she wasn’t always sure the dress she wore would look good on her.

The 37-year-old Suits alum — who is expecting her first child with the royal, 34 — rocked a dark Victoria Beckham coat and a matching Wool-Blend Midi Dress by Victoria Beckham as she and her beau made the annual walk to church alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate.

During the outing, she was all smiles and looked confident, however, less than two years ago, the California native opened up to Glamour U.K. about her love for Victoria Beckham dresses, but her inability to pull them off.

“Now what I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me,” Meghan told the publication at the time. “For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

She added of her Suits character: “I wear a lot of Burberry on the show, and I wear a lot of Prabal [Gurung], because Rachel’s whole aesthetic is someone who comes from money and has a real classic design sensibility. It’s really modern because she’s still young.”

Meghan has been hitting a home run with her maternity style since she and the former military pilot announced their pregnancy in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

