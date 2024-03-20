Eiza Gonzalez Recalls Being Told She Was ‘Too Pretty’ for a Role

According to Eiza González, pretty privilege doesn’t always work.

González, 34, revealed that she has missed out on a number of film projects because of her looks. “I remember being [told for] so many projects, ‘She’s too pretty for the role. She’s too hot for the role,’” González told InStyle in an interview published on Monday, March 18.

González, of course, was perplexed by the reasoning, telling the magazine that the same doesn’t apply for other Hollywood “It Girls.”

“Then I’d just be like, What is Margot Robbie? She’s the hottest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life!” González said of the 33-year-old actress who has starred in lighthearted films like Barbie and Focus as well as more serious movies including Mary Queen of Scots and I, Tonya.

González admitted that the rejection prompted an “identity crisis” for a “very long time.”

“I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’” González recalled to InStyle.

González’s feelings about Hollywood echoed her experience growing up in Mexico. “I went through a lot of trouble with my body, with my curves, with my look. … It was really tough,” she shared.

Despite the cards being stacked against her, González’s portfolio is quite impressive.

She was a must-see in the 2020 thriller I Care a Lot alongside Rosamund Pike and stood out in the 2022 film Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal. Her credits also include Baby Driver (2017), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Welcome to Marwen (2018).

González gained popularity in 2007 after starring as Lola Valente in the Mexican telenovela Lola: Once Upon a Time (Lola, érase una vez).