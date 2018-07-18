If you are going straight from work to a night out, you’ll likely lug your makeup bag along with you for a few touchups before you leave your desk, but celeb makeup artist Daniel Martin (the pro behind Meghan Markle’s #flawless wedding day beauty look) is here with a pro tip that requires hardly any product at all. Using the super chic look he created for client Elisabeth Moss at the 2018 Golden Globes as a guide, Martin, who serves as creative color consultant at Honest Beauty and a Dior Beauty ambassador, shows Us how a few strategically placed false eyelashes can transform an entire look.

Calling the simple add-on an “easy way to switch things up,” Martin says swapping your makeup kit for a set of lashes from the drugstore is a great way to “change the symmetry and dynamic of the face.” He likes to use Ardell Accent Lashes on the outer corners for an immediate eye-opening effect that is ideal for elongating round-shaped peepers.

Watch Celeb Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy Date Night Look

For a mess-free application, he places a bit of glue on his hand and applies it to the falsie using the back of a makeup brush. He says the key to making them adhere is allowing the glue to get a little tacky before attempting to secure them to the lash line. And if the glue causes your top and bottom lashes to stick together, he likes to use a clean mascara wand to lift and separate.

Jessica Alba’s Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Shows Us How to Recreate Her Desk to Date Night Look

If you are looking for a one-and-done update to your daytime beauty look, you can literally apply the lashes and go. But, if you’d like a little more oomph, Daniel likes to coat the lashes (real and faux) with a jet black mascara like the Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Primer and then add a thin line of the Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner in Matte Black for a seamless finish.

DIY Duchess: Meghan Markle Does Her Own Makeup for Royal Events Just Like Kate Middleton

For more quick desk-to-date-night makeup tips — including the easy way to get Elisabeth’s rosy glow and Daniel’s cool primer hack — check out the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!