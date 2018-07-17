While monochrome makeup looks (you know, the ones where you wear a version of the same color on your eyes, lips and cheeks) are having a moment, we rarely think of them for a night out — until now. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra rocked a super sexy look that involved a rich, sultry plum shade on her peepers, pout and apples of the cheek. Makeup artist Daniel Martin created the date night-worthy style (he’s also the guy behind Meghan Markle’s stunning wedding day makeup!), and he’s here to give Us the 10-minute version of the Bollywood beauty’s look you can do at your desk before heading out for the night.

Starting with bare skin (Daniel likes to keep things super fresh and clean, but you can wear a little foundation if you prefer), he first takes the Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush in Plum Berry, a rich wine color, and applies it with a brush to the apples of the cheeks. Martin, who is the creative color consultant for the brand, knows a thing or two about vibrant hues, and the buildable formula adds a fun pop to the complexion. He also likes to blend the color up towards the temple for an instant face lift-like effect.

For a statement-making look like Priyanka’s, you can use the same cream blush formula on the eyes as well (multi-tasking at its finest), or you can choose to leave the eyes bare — save for a bit of a mascara — for a slightly less “done” version.

Keeping things in the (color) family, Daniel used the Honest Beauty Lush Sheer Lip Crayon in Bordeaux for a wine stain finish on the lips. Unlike a traditional lipstick that requires upkeep, these easy-to-use pencils start out with a slight sheen but settle into a sexy stain, so you don’t have to think twice about wearing one.

If you are dealing with a hot and humid day or just notice some excess shine in your T-zone by the time 5 p.m. rolls around, Daniel has a quick and easy fix that doesn’t require another layer of foundation and concealer. He likes to apply a mattifying primer (like the Honest Beauty Everything Matte Primer) with a brush to any oily spots on the face, so he can refresh the skin without hiding it.

Check out all his desk-to-date-night beauty tips in the video above!

