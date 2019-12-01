Elizabeth Chambers Hammer: What’s in My Bag?

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer gets the munchies a lot. “I always have random food,” the TV host, 37, tells Us. In fact, the founder of Bird Bakery (located in Dallas and San Antonio) hauls so many sweet treats in her Carolina Santo Domingo bag, hubby Armie Hammer calls her a “year-round trick-or-treater.”
The mom of Harper, 4, and Ford, 2, shares the other goodies she totes with Us.
Crunchie Munchies
“The kids and I live for the Bird granola. It’s really healthy. It’s honestly the best.”
Tech-Free Tots
“I don’t allow the kids to have iPads on the plane. I get them these big sticker books; they love it. They call them their magazines and homework.”
Hair Tamer
“A headband covers a multitude of hair sins. It’s a fix-all. I love this black Lele Sadoughi one. It’s good for fall.”
The Big Picture
“I have a Polaroid of my husband and me moving into our first condo when we got married [in 2010]. He has it too. He’s lost all of his wallets and I don’t how he still has it.”
Eye-Opener
“Aquaphor is a must. I put it around my eyes. It can fix anything.”
Precious Gems
“My kids think anything they find on the ground is treasure. Rhinestones, rocks, sea glass — it all ends up in my purse.”
What else does Elizabeth carry inside her bag? A Tom Ford card case; an iPhone 11 in a Leatherology case with her initials “ECH” on it; an Hermès keychain. a Cle de Peau concealer; a Dior Lip Maximizer lip gloss; a Carasoin Cold Fusion moisturizer; a Luzern sheet mask; Do You Mind If I Canceled? by Gary Janetti; a Starbucks card; a Bird Bakery coffee card, cranberry walnut cookie, sweetheart crunch and stickers; a Saks card; a Barney’s card; an external charger; almonds; a tin full of hair ties; Colgate Wisps; Altoids; bows; a toy digger; bobby pins and heart shaped Swiss chocolate.
