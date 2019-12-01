Elizabeth Chambers Hammer: What’s in My Bag?





The mom of Harper, 4, and Ford, 2, shares the other goodies she totes with Us.

Crunchie Munchies

“The kids and I live for the Bird granola. It’s really healthy. It’s honestly the best.”

Tech-Free Tots

“I don’t allow the kids to have iPads on the plane. I get them these big sticker books; they love it. They call them their magazines and homework.”

Hair Tamer

“A headband covers a multitude of hair sins. It’s a fix-all. I love this black Lele Sadoughi one. It’s good for fall.”

The Big Picture

“I have a Polaroid of my husband and me moving into our first condo when we got married [in 2010]. He has it too. He’s lost all of his wallets and I don’t how he still has it.”

Eye-Opener

“Aquaphor is a must. I put it around my eyes. It can fix anything.”

Precious Gems

“My kids think anything they find on the ground is treasure. Rhinestones, rocks, sea glass — it all ends up in my purse.”

What else does Elizabeth carry inside her bag? A Tom Ford card case; an iPhone 11 in a Leatherology case with her initials “ECH” on it; an Hermès keychain. a Cle de Peau concealer; a Dior Lip Maximizer lip gloss; a Carasoin Cold Fusion moisturizer; a Luzern sheet mask; Do You Mind If I Canceled? by Gary Janetti; a Starbucks card; a Bird Bakery coffee card, cranberry walnut cookie, sweetheart crunch and stickers; a Saks card; a Barney’s card; an external charger; almonds; a tin full of hair ties; Colgate Wisps; Altoids; bows; a toy digger; bobby pins and heart shaped Swiss chocolate.