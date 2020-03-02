Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper is all about balance. On top of raising two children and working as a successful actress, the 39-year-old devotes herself to maintaining a healthy lifestyle with the help of natural beauty products, daily exercise and of course, coffee.

Kemper partnered with Tom’s of Maine to support the brand’s new line of Prebiotic Personal Care products, including toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, bar soap and liquid hand soap. She caught up with Us Weekly at a press event for the new launch, looking radiant in a navy top, teal maxi skirt and snakeskin-patterned flats.

What makes this new prebiotic-focused line different from other products on the market is that they’re scientifically formulated to feed good bacteria so that your skin’s microbiome hosts more healthy bacteria than bad bacteria. In short, Kemper’s new fave personal care line is an easy, dual-purpose way of taking care of your body naturally.

Besides using her prebiotic self-care must-haves, Kemper carves a little time out of her day to pause and find peace in the present moment. “I always try to have five minutes to myself to have a cup of coffee to empty my brain of everything and get ready for the day. You need to have a moment to yourself before you approach anything.”

She continued, “On a daily basis, I have to exercise or I go crazy, so I try to run or do a core strength workout, even if it’s just for 20 minutes. I can approach everything more reasonably that way.”

On top of prioritizing self-care, Schmidt also has two beauty products she can’t live without. “To be fair, right now, it’s very simple. Every morning, I slather my face in Embryolisse facial moisturizer. I put it on like a mask and let my face soak it up,” she told Us. “It’s amazing and does wonders.”

“And lip balm,” The Office actress added. “Right now I’m working, so I get to have my hair and makeup done, so I let them take care of it, but mostly I’m all about moisturizing because I have dry skin naturally.”

The new Tom’s of Maine Prebiotic line is available now in five different delightful scents: Fresh Apple, Gentle Lavender, Soft Rose, Blood Orange and Peppermint.

