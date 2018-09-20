To quote the iconic Daenerys Targaryen, “Where are my dragons?” Well, Emilia Clarke knows where her “children” are forever: she got them inked on her wrist in honor of the final season of Game of Thrones wrapping.

The actress revealed her new Khaleesi-inspired tattoo on her Instagram feed, after explaining her vision for the ink on Live with Kelly and Ryan in May, saying “I am going to get a dragon right here, kind of flying away.” The topic came up when Seacrest revealed that he had been in a tattoo parlor trying to get an appointment but Clarke had already booked the time slot.

And it would seem she finally went in for her appointment because the GOT star revealed a scene of three dragons flying away on her wrist on Wednesday, September 19, with the caption, “MOD 4 LYFE @_dr_woo made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies …”

Clearly, the Mother of Dragons got the hook up with fire and ink in honor of a song of ice and fire. Consider this the coolest way to say peace out to her role as the inimitable Targaeryen queen.

Artist Dr. Woo has tattooed Clarke before, inking a bee on her left pinkie finger, so this isn’t the actress’ first time at the body art rodeo. And the GOT star isn’t the only cast member who has gotten a tattoo to honor her role on the series. The past June, Sophie Turner (a.k.a. Sansa Stark) had a direwolf, the sigil of the House Stark, with the words “the pack survives” below it, inked on her forearm. Her inspiration: “When the snow falls and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives. It’s just a quote from last season,” she explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Will more cast members get tribute body art before the final season of Game of Thrones, which returns to HBO in January 2019? Only time will tell.

