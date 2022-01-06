Talk about irony. Ashley Park’s “La Dame Pipi” outfit on Emily in Paris was nothing short of show-stopping, but there was a catch. It turns out that the 30-year-old actress’s epic half-tuxedo, half-catsuit ensemble from The Blonds NY quite literally prevented her from taking a bathroom break.

The “Mon Soliel” singer, who plays Mindy Chen in the Netflix series, revealed in a Wednesday, January 5, Instagram post that the show’s costume designers had to physically sew her into the over-the-top outfit.

“The irony of not being able to pee in my La Dame Pipi costume,” she joked via Instagram Stories. In the next slide she clarified the situation. “No but seriously no 🚽 bc was sewn into the costume …🤣🙈,” she wrote, explaining that Aude Langlois-Meurinne, her “dresser,” ensured that she stayed secure in the catsuit.

“My dresser @audettelm and our entire costumes department are CHAMPIONS!” she continued, adding, “Tu me manques beaucoup!” which translates to, “I miss you a lot.”

Park debuted the outfit during the first episode of season 2. Unable to secure a working visa to perform at the drag club, the singer was tasked with working as the women’s restroom attendant. In exchange, she was allowed to perform one song on stage.

The outfit was a definite hit with fans — just take a look at the comments section on Park’s Instagram post. “FAVORITE OUTFIT #MindyIsTheBest,” one of her followers wrote, while another added, “Sooo bold to wear this! I really loved this part!” Someone else chimed in: “Of all the amazing outfits you get to wear this is definitely my favorite.”

The La Dame PiPi ensemble is certainly unforgettable, but costume designer Patricia Field, who worked on the original Sex in the City, made sure that Park had her fair share of fabulous fashion moments.

“There’s a certain sexiness that’s very compatible with this actress,” Field said in an interview with Fashionista. “I try to always infuse a bit of that in her costumes, without going overboard.”

Unlike the Girls5Eva star’s wardrobe, Fields wanted costar Lily Collins’ [Emily Cooper] clothing to be “intentionally cliched.” “Emily is an optimist and she would be very excited to be an American in Paris,” she wrote in a letter penned for InStyle. “So to me, it just made sense that she would put on a blouse that had the Eiffel Tower on it or carry a Mona Lisa bag or throw on a beret.”