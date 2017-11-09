Soon ✨ A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Emily Ratajkowski is about to make your day. According to the supermodel’s Instagram (a.k.a. our bikini style inspiration board) she has her own line of bikinis and sultry one pieces headed our way. That’s right, Inamorata swimwear is coming, and Stylish is thrilled.

Here’s the scoop: over the past two days, EmRata has been posting some typically steamy shots featuring not only a killer terracotta ruched bikini with an adorable matching off-the-shoulder top, but an absolutely scintillating one piece with knotted cut-outs. Of course, the street style star looked killer in both designs but it was the captions — “soon” and “sneak peek” — that really caught our eye.

Naturally, the Stylish sleuths were on the case. Ratajkowski had tagged the brand Inamorata, and upon further investigation that the brand is registered to EmRata Holdings LLC. In other words: EmRata is a model-actress no more, but a model-actress-designer.

Even better? Inamorata already has a lust-worthy Instagram of its own. While there are only a few shots of Ratajkowski donning barely there bikinis and cheeky one pieces, the rest of the feed is filled with shots of iconic bikini images of Raquel Welch, Catherine Zeta Jones, Gisele Bundchen and Kate Moss. You’ll also get a case of wanderlust once you take a gander, the feed is also chockablock of exotic locales.

While we can only assume that the collection will be major, unfortunately we have no details about a launch date or pricing at this time. In the meantime, if you want a better idea of what you should expect everyone to be hitting the beach in next summer, check out every single major bathing suit moment EmRata has blessed us all with!

