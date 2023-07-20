Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski proved that green is definitely her color as she strolled through New York City with her newly-dyed auburn red hair. The podcast host and author was spotted in a fitted jade green dress on Wednesday, July 19. The dress was sleeveless and had a square neckline, the hem reaching below her knees.

Ratajkowsi accessorized the summer-friendly look with Jennifer Fisher hoops, strappy nude Inamorata heels and a Paco Rabanne shoulder bag. She also rocked a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of wired earbuds. Want to recreate this look? The dress comes first — and we have the perfect Amazon find or you!

Was $32 On Sale: $27 You Save 16% See it!

Get the Verdusa Sleeveless Square-Neck Rib Dress (originally $32) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Verdusa dress is affordable, soft, stretchy and exactly what you’ll need to channel Ratajkowski. The green shade is gorgeous, and we love how it has a fitted silhouette — but isn’t super tight and clingy. As Ratajkowski demonstrated, this piece looks fabulous on its own with added accessories, but layering is 100% an option too!

Knot the hem of an oversized white button-up and slip it on over this dress, or style it with a flowy chiffon cardigan and heeled booties. Try adding a neckerchief and denim jacket for the farmers’ market, or opt for a moto jacket and choker for a night out. You can shop other similar dresses we’ve found below as well!

Shop more jade green dresses we love:

