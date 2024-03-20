Emily Ratajkowski Transforms Engagement Ring Into 2 Divorce Rings

Emily Ratajkowski is giving her engagement ring from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard a new life.

“Divorce rings,” Ratajkowski, 32, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19, alongside several steamy selfies showing the two giant rocks on her hand.

In the slideshow, Ratajkowski could be seen laying in bed topless only donning the jewels. She flashed her fingers at the camera to show off the sparkly pieces on her ring and pinky fingers. She split her two-stone engagement sparkler, setting the pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond on their own gold bands.

The new rings were designed by Alison Chemla, who is the creative director behind the high-end jewelry brand Alison Lou.

“We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend … Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings™️,” the jeweler wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a pic of Ratajkowski holding the pieces up to her face.

Ratajkowski opened up about why she decided to transform the ring from her previous marriage. (The exes, who share son Sylvester, 3, split in July 2022 after four years of marriage.)

“The rings represent my own personal evolution,” she told Vogue on Tuesday. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Ratajkowski revealed that she got in touch with Chemla, who is a friend of the model, to create something new from the original ring. The pair went back and forth about how to make the jewels into something different and ignite a new feeling whenever Ratajkowski wears them.

“The idea of divorce is a separation, so it was always going to be splitting the ring into two separate but complementary rings,” Chemla said to the outlet.

Ratajkowski confessed that while that new transitional period following her breakup was difficult, creating something new from the piece of her past ended up being very symbolic for her.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years, and finally I feel a sense of peace within myself and about the life and future I have and will continue to build with my son,” she shared. “Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined.”

Nearly one year after her breakup, Ratajkowski revealed on a January 2023 episode of her “High Low” podcast that she still had the ring Bear-McClard gave her because she loves a “divorce story.”

“I don’t think divorce is a sad thing,” she explained at the time. “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’”