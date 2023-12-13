Who needs a coat — or, for that matter, pants — in December? Apparently not Emily Ratajkowski.

The 32-year-old model was photographed on Tuesday, December 12, in New York City wearing a tiny skin-baring outfit, despite frigid temperatures.

Ratajkowski wore a structured black leather cropped shirt with a matching pair of micro mini shorts. She accessorized the look with a black Miu Miu slingback pumps, a black leather mini purse and a pair of white boxers that poked out from underneath her shorts.

Ratajkowski wore her hair down and parted in the middle. She kept her makeup simple with winged eyeliner, matte foundation and a brown nude lip.

The event in question was held by Miu Miu in collaboration with Ratajkowski.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski’s All-Time Best Fashion Moments There’s something about Emily Ratajkowski! When it comes to fashion, the supermodel just gets it. Whether she’s walking the streets of New York, strutting down a runway or red carpet, she always delivers an unforgettable fashion moment. When asked to describe her personal style, the England native told Vogue France in 2019 that her aesthetic […]

The Italian fashion brand posted about the event to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday: “Miu Miu Select by Emily Ratajkowski. #EmilyRatajkowski will be presenting her favorite pieces from the latest Miu Miu collection in our boutique in New York. The selection will be also available in our stores in Miami and South Costa Plaza.”

She also posted photos of the outfit to her Instagram page, captioning it simply: “@miumiu girl ♾️ #miumiuselect.”

Ratajkowski has a longstanding professional relationship with Miu Miu. In addition to modeling in their campaigns both on and off the runway, she has also teamed up with them to wear countless of their looks to various events.

One of the more memorable Miu Miu outfits she wore was to the CFDA Awards in November 2021 — and it featured another skin-baring style. To that event, Ratajkowski wore a cropped gray knit sweater over an equally cropped blue collared shirt. She paired this with a low-rise navy blue skirt that showed off her toned stomach. She accessorized the look with a black belt and black clutch.

Related: Every Time Emily Ratajkowski Dared to Wear Sheer Dresses Emily Ratajkowski has an endless amount of sheer dresses in her closet. Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure — whether it’s posing for a nude photoshoot or strutting through streets in a see-through dress, which she does on a regular basis. One of her most eye-catching ensembles came at […]

Ratajkowski took to Instagram to post about the style moment, writing in the caption: “CFDAs ! thank you @miumiu and congratulations @ninagarcia.”

At the time, Ratajkowski had also added another sentence to the caption, which has since been deleted: “(almost didn’t post this bc I knew the controversy it would stir up but hey it’s my body and I’m not going to lean into the shaming! God bless!).”

Ratajkowski was most likely referring to the photos she posted just a few short weeks after giving birth to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she welcomed in March 2021 with now-ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In those photos, Ratajkowski’s followers were shocked when the model showed off her toned post-pregnancy body.

In a November 2021 interview with Howard Stern, Ratajkowski addressed the controversy.

“People were really angry,” she said. “I posted some video in pajamas that my company had just launched … [One woman] was so mad. She was like … ‘She wants us to know that she ‘snapped back.’ This is unrealistic pressure.’ Listen, my body is different. I have a little extra skin still.”