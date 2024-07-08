Emma Corrin is known for putting unique spins on popular fashion trends.

Take, for instance, their latest look at a Deadpool & Wolverine fan event in Berlin. Corrin, 28, attended the Sunday, July 7 event in a black silk long sleeve top featuring structured shoulder pads and a belted waist. In an unexpected twist, they forewent trousers and instead opted for suspenders attached to sheer thigh-high stockings. Corrin accessorized the daring outfit with black open-toed heels and gold earrings.

This is not the first time Corrin has embraced the pantless trend. They also memorably wore a green button-down cardigan and matching briefs, taken straight from Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 collection, at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023.

Corrin was joined on Sunday’s red carpet by Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as the movie’s director, Shawn Levy.

Related: Stars Who Can Actually Pull Off the No-Pants Trend: Sydney Sweeney, More While wearing underwear out and about may seem impractical, Hollywood’s It Girls including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Turner-Smith and more have flawlessly pulled it off — while making it look chic. Turner-Smith took the style to the red carpet while attending the Vogue World red carpet in September 2023. For the soirée, she rocked […]

Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits movie theaters on July 26, is a Marvel superhero film that follows Wolverine (Jackman) and Deadpool (Reynolds) as they unite to overthrow their shared enemy Cassandra Nova (Corrin).

In a recent video interview with British GQ, Corrin revealed that they had attempted to throw themselves into the physical preparation for the role wholeheartedly, but the studio had other ideas.

“This is funny because I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no,” Corrin said in the video. “They said I don’t have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation but they were like, ‘That’s absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.’ I tried.”

Corrin went on to reveal that while starring in Deadpool & Wolverine is “a lot of pressure,” it feels “right” nevertheless.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

“Because it’s Deadpool, and Deadpool has always broken the mold, right? That’s why Ryan [Reynolds] is a literal genius. When the genre has been incredibly safe, and at the moment, it’s on the rocks, people come in and blow it out of the water again,” they said.